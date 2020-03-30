Bullish Moving Average Cross by Hormel Foods Crp (HRL)

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $45.51 on a volume of 165K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Hormel Foods Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.53 and a 52-week low of $37.00 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $47.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

