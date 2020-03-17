Bullish Moving Average Cross by Hormel Foods Crp (HRL)

Today, shares of Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $43.22 on a volume of 1.5 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Hormel Foods Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.86 and a 52-week low of $37.00 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $46.87 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hormel Foods Crp on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.01. Since that call, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have fallen 7.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.