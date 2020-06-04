Bullish Moving Average Cross by Honeywell Intl (HON)

Today, shares of Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $130.40 on a volume of 823K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Honeywell Intl have traded between a low of $101.08 and a high of $184.06 and are now at $133.63, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 3.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

