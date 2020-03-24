Bullish Moving Average Cross by Home Depot Inc (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $175.42 on a volume of 636K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Home Depot Inc has traded in a range of $140.63 to $247.36 and is now at $178.53, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Home Depot Inc on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $211.72. Since that call, shares of Home Depot Inc have fallen 23.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.