Bullish Moving Average Cross by Herbalife Ltd (HLF)

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $27.90 on a volume of 202K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Herbalife Ltd has traded in a range of $20.73 to $54.99 and is now at $28.34, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

