Bullish Moving Average Cross by Halliburton Co (HAL)

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $5.93 on a volume of 2.7 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Halliburton Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.30 and a 52-week low of $4.25 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $6.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Halliburton Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.26. Since that call, shares of Halliburton Co have fallen 76.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.