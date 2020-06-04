Bullish Moving Average Cross by Goldman Sachs Gp (GS)

Today, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $153.99 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.46 and a 52-week low of $130.85 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $157.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

