Bullish Moving Average Cross by Globus Medical I (GMED)

Today, shares of Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $39.64 on a volume of 209K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Globus Medical I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.41 and a high of $60.15 and are now at $40.02, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

