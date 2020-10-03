Bullish Moving Average Cross by Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Today, shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $74.24 on a volume of 876K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Gilead Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.89 and a high of $80.40 and are now at $74.68, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.95% higher over the past week, respectively.

