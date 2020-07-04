Bullish Moving Average Cross by General Motors C (GM)

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $20.44 on a volume of 1.7 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Motors C have traded between a low of $14.33 and a high of $41.90 and are now at $20.89, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.17% lower and 5.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

