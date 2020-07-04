Bullish Moving Average Cross by Gap Inc/The (GPS)

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $7.14 on a volume of 2.2 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and a 52-week low of $5.47 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $7.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.76% lower and 8.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

