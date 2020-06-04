Bullish Moving Average Cross by Freeport-Mcmoran (FCX)

Today, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $6.60 on a volume of 6.9 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $4.82 to $14.68 and is now at $7.14, 48% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

