Bullish Moving Average Cross by Facebook Inc-A (FB)

Today, shares of Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $153.84 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between a low of $137.10 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $154.48, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Facebook Inc-A on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $208.09. Since that call, shares of Facebook Inc-A have fallen 28.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.