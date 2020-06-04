Bullish Moving Average Cross by Eversource Energ (ES)

Today, shares of Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $76.77 on a volume of 198K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Eversource Energ has traded in a range of $60.69 to $99.42 and is now at $79.43, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

