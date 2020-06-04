Bullish Moving Average Cross by Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $46.54 on a volume of 584K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 and are now at $48.96, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Emerson Elec Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.48. Since that call, shares of Emerson Elec Co have fallen 38.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.