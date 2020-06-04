Bullish Moving Average Cross by Edison Intl (EIX)

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $53.05 on a volume of 687K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Edison Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.93 and a 52-week low of $43.63 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $53.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

