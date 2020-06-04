Bullish Moving Average Cross by Ebay Inc (EBAY)

Today, shares of Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $29.52 on a volume of 2.7 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ebay Inc has traded in a range of $26.02 to $39.25 and is now at $30.56, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ebay Inc on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.28. Since that call, shares of Ebay Inc have fallen 23.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.