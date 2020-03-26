Bullish Moving Average Cross by Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $34.55 on a volume of 606K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dentsply Sirona have traded between a low of $31.58 and a high of $60.87 and are now at $35.00, which is 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 2.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dentsply Sirona on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.07. Since that call, shares of Dentsply Sirona have fallen 38.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.