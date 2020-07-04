Bullish Moving Average Cross by Darden Restauran (DRI)

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $53.48 on a volume of 944K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and a 52-week low of $26.15 and are now trading 135% above that low price at $61.53 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Darden Restauran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Darden Restauran in search of a potential trend change.