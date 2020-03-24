Bullish Moving Average Cross by Dana Inc (DAN)

Today, shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $6.85 on a volume of 377K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dana Inc have traded between a low of $4.22 and a high of $20.96 and are now at $6.98, which is 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dana Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.03. Since that call, shares of Dana Inc have fallen 58.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.