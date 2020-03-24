Bullish Moving Average Cross by Coty Inc-Cl A (COTY)

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $5.61 on a volume of 970K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Coty Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $3.02 to $14.03 and is now at $5.83, 93% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coty Inc-Cl A on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.40. Since that call, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have fallen 45.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.