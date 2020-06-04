Bullish Moving Average Cross by Constellation-A (STZ)

Today, shares of Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $137.03 on a volume of 386K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $104.28 to $214.48 and is now at $140.17, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 3.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

