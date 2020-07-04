Bullish Moving Average Cross by Columbia Banking (COLB)

Today, shares of Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $25.31 on a volume of 162K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Columbia Banking have traded between a low of $21.88 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $25.54, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Columbia Banking on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $39.00. Since that call, shares of Columbia Banking have fallen 35.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.