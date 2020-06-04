Bullish Moving Average Cross by Cognizant Tech-A (CTSH)

Today, shares of Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $45.78 on a volume of 599K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $40.01 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $46.25, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cognizant Tech-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cognizant Tech-A in search of a potential trend change.