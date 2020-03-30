Bullish Moving Average Cross by Church & Dwight (CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $64.40 on a volume of 167K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Church & Dwight has traded in a range of $47.98 to $80.99 and is now at $64.69, 35% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 1.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

