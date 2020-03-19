Bullish Moving Average Cross by Church & Dwight (CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $68.02 on a volume of 154K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.98 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $70.70, 47% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

