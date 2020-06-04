Bullish Moving Average Cross by Cadence Design (CDNS)

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $64.83 on a volume of 250K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Cadence Design share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.40 and a 52-week low of $51.39 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $66.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

