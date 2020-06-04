Bullish Moving Average Cross by Burlington Store (BURL)

Today, shares of Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $155.09 on a volume of 122K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Burlington Store share prices have been bracketed by a low of $105.67 and a high of $250.89 and are now at $155.76, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

