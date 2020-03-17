Bullish Moving Average Cross by Broadridge Finl (BR)

Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $99.47 on a volume of 226K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Broadridge Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $136.99 and a 52-week low of $90.46 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $101.49 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

