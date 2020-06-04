Bullish Moving Average Cross by Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $300.62 on a volume of 269K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Biogen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $345.30 and a 52-week low of $215.78 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $312.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

