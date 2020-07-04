Bullish Moving Average Cross by Bankunited Inc (BKU)

Today, shares of Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $18.38 on a volume of 111K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Bankunited Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.60 and a 52-week low of $14.50 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $18.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bankunited Inc on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $34.99. Since that call, shares of Bankunited Inc have fallen 49.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.