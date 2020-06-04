Bullish Moving Average Cross by Bank Of America (BAC)

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $21.25 on a volume of 21.5 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of America have traded between a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $21.52, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 37.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.