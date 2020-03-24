Bullish Moving Average Cross by Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $148.34 on a volume of 116K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Autodesk Inc has traded in a range of $125.38 to $211.58 and is now at $148.94, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Autodesk Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $194.86. Since that call, shares of Autodesk Inc have fallen 26.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.