Bullish Moving Average Cross by Applied Material (AMAT)

Today, shares of Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $43.51 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.64 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $44.31, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Applied Material on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $60.89. Since that call, shares of Applied Material have fallen 34.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.