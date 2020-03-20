Bullish Moving Average Cross by Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $221.02 on a volume of 181K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Ansys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $174.25 and a high of $299.06 and are now at $221.78, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

