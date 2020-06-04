Bullish Moving Average Cross by Alphabet Inc-A (GOOGL)

Today, shares of Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $1124.98 on a volume of 678K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1530.74 and a 52-week low of $1008.87 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $1139.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.