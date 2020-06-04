Bullish Moving Average Cross by Agilent Tech Inc (A)

Today, shares of Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $70.93 on a volume of 557K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agilent Tech Inc have traded between a low of $61.13 and a high of $90.64 and are now at $72.71, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 2.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

