Bullish Moving Average Cross by Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)

Today, shares of Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $308.76 on a volume of 821K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Adobe Sys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $386.75 and a 52-week low of $253.89 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $318.48 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Adobe Sys Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $356.35. Since that call, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have fallen 13.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.