Bullish Moving Average Cross by Acadia Pharmaceu (ACAD)

Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $35.66 on a volume of 267K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Acadia Pharmaceu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.56 and a high of $53.70 and are now at $36.01, 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

