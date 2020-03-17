Brunswick Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (BC)

Shares of Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) traded today at $30.50, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 80,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 724,000 shares.

Over the past year, Brunswick Corphas traded in a range of $30.50 to $66.32 and are now at $30.58. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 2.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) has potential upside of 132.6% based on a current price of $30.58 and analysts' consensus price target of $71.13. Brunswick Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $52.97 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $57.60.

Brunswick Corporation manufactures consumer products serving the outdoor and indoor active recreation markets. The Company's products include sterndrives, outboard, and inboard marine engines, fitness, billiards, and bowling equipment. Brunswick also manufactures pleasure, fishing, and high performance boats.

