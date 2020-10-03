Brown & Brown Crosses Below its 10-day MA (BRO)

Today, shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $44.82 on a volume of 241K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Brown & Brown share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.69 and a 52-week low of $28.61 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $43.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

