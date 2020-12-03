Broadridge Finl: The Losing Streak Continues (BR)

Shares of Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $90.86. Approximately 62,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Broadridge Finl has overhead space with shares priced $91.94, or 23.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $120.00. Broadridge Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.57 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $124.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. The Company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadridge Finl have traded between the current low of $90.86 and a high of $136.99 and are now at $91.94. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Broadridge Finl on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $118.41. Since that call, shares of Broadridge Finl have fallen 17.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.