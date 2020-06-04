Broadridge Finl Crosses Above its 10-day MA (BR)

Today, shares of Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $94.14 on a volume of 225K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Broadridge Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $136.99 and a 52-week low of $81.90 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $96.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Broadridge Finl on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $118.41. Since that call, shares of Broadridge Finl have fallen 22.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.