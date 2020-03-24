Broadcom Ltd Crosses Above its 10-day MA (AVGO)

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $204.60 on a volume of 292K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Broadcom Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $155.67 and a high of $331.58 and are now at $214.60, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Broadcom Ltd on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $305.12. Since that call, shares of Broadcom Ltd have fallen 36.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.