Brixmor Property: The Losing Streak Continues (BRX)

Shares of Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.21. So far today approximately 304,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 24.8% for shares of Brixmor Property based on a current price of $14.18 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.69. Brixmor Property shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.74 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $20.03.

Over the past year, Brixmor Propertyhas traded in a range of $13.21 to $22.74 and are now at $14.18. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 1.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. Brixmor Property Group serves customers in the United States.

