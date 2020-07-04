Brixmor Property Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BRX)

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $9.51 on a volume of 885K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brixmor Property have traded between a low of $7.51 and a high of $22.74 and are now at $10.44, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brixmor Property on December 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.85. Since that call, shares of Brixmor Property have fallen 57.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.