Bright Horizons: The Losing Streak Continues (BFAM)

Shares of Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) traded today at $116.49, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 79,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 322,000 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and life. The Company provides services primarily under multi-year contracts with employers who offer child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages.

Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is currently priced 15.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $104.43. Bright Horizons shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $153.70 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $161.46.

Over the past year, Bright Horizonshas traded in a range of $116.49 to $176.98 and are now at $124.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

