Brandywine Rlty: The Losing Streak Continues (BDN)

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.16. So far today approximately 165,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brandywine Rlty have traded between the current low of $10.16 and a high of $16.25 and are now at $10.53. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) has potential upside of 70.9% based on a current price of $10.53 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.97 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.19.

