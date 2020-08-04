Boyd Gaming Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (BYD)

Today, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $13.76 on a volume of 565K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Boyd Gaming Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.22 and a 52-week low of $6.44 and are now trading 97% above that low price at $12.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 4.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boyd Gaming Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boyd Gaming Corp in search of a potential trend change.