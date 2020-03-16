Boston Scientifc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded today at $28.72, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 17.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.6 million shares.

Boston Scientifc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.62 and the current low of $28.72 and are currently at $32.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Potential upside of 0.7% exists for Boston Scientifc, based on a current level of $32.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $32.57. Boston Scientifc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.43 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $41.79.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

